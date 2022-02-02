Celanese (NYSE:CE) PT Lowered to $200.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Celanese from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Celanese in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.27.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE stock opened at $157.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.28. Celanese has a 1-year low of $122.03 and a 1-year high of $176.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 48.17% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese will post 15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Celanese news, SVP Vanessa Dupuis sold 512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $87,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Celanese by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 11,901 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,561,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,123,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,264,000 after buying an additional 94,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.