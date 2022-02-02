CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the December 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS OTGLY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. 25,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,512. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CD Projekt from 140.00 to 133.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CD Projekt from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.10.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

