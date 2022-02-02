Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.13. Catalent has a 1-year low of $95.43 and a 1-year high of $142.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalent stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 114.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,608 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.19% of Catalent worth $34,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

