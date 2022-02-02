Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Morgan Stanley

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.06% from the company’s previous close.

CTLT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.43 and its 200-day moving average is $125.13. Catalent has a 1 year low of $95.43 and a 1 year high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Catalent will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalent news, insider Karen Flynn sold 2,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.64, for a total transaction of $288,334.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalent by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Catalent by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Catalent by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

