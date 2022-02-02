Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 47,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Catalent were worth $6,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Catalent from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $387,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,010,049 shares of company stock valued at $389,092,962. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Catalent stock opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Catalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.43 and a fifty-two week high of $142.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 13.68%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

