Castle Hook Partners LP Takes Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 360,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,000. Castle Hook Partners LP owned about 0.18% of CommScope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CommScope by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,883,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,874 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,669,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,001,000 after buying an additional 463,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 14.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,415,777 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,457,000 after buying an additional 937,547 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 31.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,984,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,745,000 after buying an additional 1,179,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 61.4% in the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.55 per share, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 105,384 shares of company stock worth $1,032,444. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $9.57 on Wednesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 269.72% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on COMM shares. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CommScope from $9.20 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CommScope from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.36.

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

