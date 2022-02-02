Castle Hook Partners LP Takes $1.11 Million Position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEKA. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,100,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,735,000. Truxt Investmentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,526,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,050,000. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,539,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MEKA opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.46. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

