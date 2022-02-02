Castle Hook Partners LP Purchases Shares of 303,628 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 303,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,279,000. Lightspeed POS comprises approximately 1.1% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Castle Hook Partners LP owned 0.23% of Lightspeed POS as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 192.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $267,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 40.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,242,000 after acquiring an additional 60,149 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the third quarter worth $5,602,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 49.63%. The company’s revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from $123.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lightspeed POS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

