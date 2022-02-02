Castle Hook Partners LP Acquires New Holdings in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 347,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,378,000. Toast comprises about 0.6% of Castle Hook Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TOST. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TOST. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Toast from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

In other news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. bought 328,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, with a total value of $6,520,276.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $3,056,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891 over the last 90 days.

Toast stock opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Toast

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

