Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Receives $18.36 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Cascades Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADNF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.58.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CADNF. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cascades from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$19.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins cut shares of Cascades from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Cascades to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CADNF remained flat at $$10.04 during trading on Friday. Cascades has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $14.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.68.

Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.

