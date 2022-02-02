Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.75 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.90%.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.41.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

