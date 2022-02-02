Carlson Capital L P Purchases New Stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,492,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 214,726 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 311.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 159,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 121,005 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 88.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after purchasing an additional 114,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

MAXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $220.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.00 million. Maxeon Solar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 40.42% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. will post -5.92 EPS for the current year.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Company Profile

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

