Carlson Capital L P Grows Stake in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM)

Carlson Capital L P grew its holdings in Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,040 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P owned approximately 0.09% of Stem worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on Stem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

In other news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 22,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $473,007.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Mark William Triplett sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $71,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 324,781 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,139.

STEM stock opened at $12.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $21.96. Stem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $51.49.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

