Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 75,000 The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,269,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 582.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 28,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 24,481 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 48,207 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.60 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The company has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.