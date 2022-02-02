Carlson Capital L P Buys Shares of 55,000 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Carlson Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 55,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 99.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 61.1% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.15.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MPC opened at $74.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average is $62.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.