Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4.53

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.53 and traded as high as C$5.38. Cardinal Energy shares last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 1,089,994 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CJ. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.75 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$795.62 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.53.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$120.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

