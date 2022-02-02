Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) will post ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ earnings. Capricor Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Capricor Therapeutics.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,621.25% and a negative return on equity of 53.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

CAPR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 13,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.65. 18 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,619. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.83.

About Capricor Therapeutics

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

