Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Capri updated its Q4 guidance to approx $0.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to approx $6.60 EPS.

Capri stock traded up $4.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.74. 64,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,837. Capri has a 12-month low of $41.73 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 368,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $24,285,346.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $50,417.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 571,644 shares of company stock valued at $37,501,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capri stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRI shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Capri to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

