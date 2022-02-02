Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price target on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $11.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.33. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is currently 58.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 90.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,708 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.