Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 738,769 Shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) by 89.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,076 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 738,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Gevo were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gevo by 241.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gevo stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average of $5.76. Gevo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

