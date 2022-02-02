Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $419,000 in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 32,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 250,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 140,475 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,947,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,369,000. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Community Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

