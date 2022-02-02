Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,152 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

In other news, insider Andrew P. Stone sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $121,219.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.55%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

