Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 3,524 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,597,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,828,000 after acquiring an additional 971,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,558,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 174.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 527,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 335,371 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 214,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,388,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after acquiring an additional 180,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PMT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.09.

NYSE PMT opened at $17.62 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.57 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

