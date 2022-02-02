Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 404.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 117.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 8,945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

SEE stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $41.78 and a 12 month high of $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

