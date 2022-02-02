Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CANO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, CEO Marlow Hernandez acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Solomon D. Trujillo acquired 97,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 132,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,925 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $3,047,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth approximately $423,303,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. 158,127 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,310,078. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cano Health will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cano Health

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

