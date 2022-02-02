Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cannae Holdings, Inc. holds majority and minority equity investment stakes in a number of entities, including Ceridian Holdings, LLC, American Blue Ribbon Holdings, LLC and T-System Holding LLC. Cannae Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Fidelity National Financial Inc., is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:CNNE traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $30.31. The stock had a trading volume of 666,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,617. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average is $32.60. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae has a 52 week low of $27.15 and a 52 week high of $42.35.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.70 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 48.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cannae will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cannae during the third quarter worth $60,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Cannae by 106.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Cannae by 16.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

