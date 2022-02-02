Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,389,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,771,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 272.5 days.

CDUAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Get Canadian Utilities alerts:

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.