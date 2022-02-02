Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 2nd, 2022

Canadian Utilities Limited (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,389,800 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the December 31st total of 1,771,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 272.5 days.

CDUAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.14.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at $29.15 on Wednesday. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.