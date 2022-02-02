Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Senior Officer Sells C$1,244,781.85 in Stock

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$151.60, for a total value of C$1,244,781.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,016,826.07.

TSE:CNR opened at C$155.70 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a market cap of C$109.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$158.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.733 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 37.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNR. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

