Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Kainos Group (LON:KNOS)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,880 ($25.28) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Kainos Group from GBX 1,680 ($22.59) to GBX 2,100 ($28.23) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,765 ($23.73) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

KNOS stock opened at GBX 1,608 ($21.62) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,732.23. Kainos Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,210 ($16.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,100 ($28.23). The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a GBX 7.10 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. Kainos Group’s payout ratio is 0.66%.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Tom Burnet purchased 13,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,804 ($24.25) per share, with a total value of £250,124.60 ($336,279.38).

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, including digital transformation, artificial intelligence, data, cloud, design, consulting, and internet of things principally for public sector, commercial sector, and healthcare organizations.

