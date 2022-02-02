Canaccord Genuity Group Begins Coverage on Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CORT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.82 and a fifty-two week high of $31.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

