Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Position Increased by Gendell Jeffrey L

Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283,034 shares during the period. Camping World makes up about 2.8% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 0.96% of Camping World worth $32,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 341,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 171,439 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Camping World by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWH opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 3.01. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 181.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.54%.

In other news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 8,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $371,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis acquired 2,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $99,957.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

CWH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

