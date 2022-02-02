Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 523 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 113.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,034,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,532,000 after buying an additional 3,208,190 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $317,519,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 97.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,728,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,365,000 after purchasing an additional 855,067 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 45.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,802,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,122,000 after purchasing an additional 558,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $49,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total value of $4,761,725.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPT opened at $159.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.03, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CPT. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $167.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

