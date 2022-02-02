Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Purchases 69,199 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 165.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 111,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 69,199 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $23,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $85,163,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after acquiring an additional 382,261 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3,609.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 262,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,169,000 after acquiring an additional 255,331 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,993,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $839,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 148,977 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.73.

Shares of AVY opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $152.60 and a one year high of $229.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

