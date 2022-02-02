Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Shares of CBT opened at $62.19 on Wednesday. Cabot has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.25 and a 200-day moving average of $54.58.

Get Cabot alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 15.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the third quarter worth $411,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cabot by 31.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Cabot by 221.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.