Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CBT. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Shares of Cabot stock opened at $62.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day moving average of $54.58. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cabot will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Cabot by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 21.3% in the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

