Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cabot had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 28.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share.

CBT opened at $62.00 on Wednesday. Cabot has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s payout ratio is 86.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,894 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cabot by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 24,011 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBT shares. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cabot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

