C Malcolm Holland III Sells 6,250 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 265,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,349. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.
Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
Veritex Company Profile
Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
