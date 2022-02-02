C Malcolm Holland III Sells 6,250 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Stock

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:VBTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.23. 265,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,349. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.56.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 59,918 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 286,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

