C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 1,133 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,446,158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,516,154,000 after buying an additional 426,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,005,104 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,909,514,000 after buying an additional 694,381 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,965,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,696,655,000 after buying an additional 742,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,309,000 after buying an additional 127,928 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.93.

Micron Technology stock opened at $81.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.60. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,407 shares of company stock valued at $22,948,161. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.