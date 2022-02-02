C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in PayPal by 7.5% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 167,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,863,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in PayPal by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $60,048,000 after buying an additional 23,246 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in PayPal by 3.2% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 30,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 247,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 8.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.08 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $180.08 per share, with a total value of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and have sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

