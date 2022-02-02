C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 250 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 10.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 4.8% in the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.8% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.07.

Shares of CRWD opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.73. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.02 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a PE ratio of -193.77 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock valued at $32,067,305 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

