C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $241,000 in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KFY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 30.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 18.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Korn Ferry by 7,165.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Korn Ferry alerts:

Shares of KFY opened at $67.95 on Wednesday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KFY. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

See Also: Upside/Downside Explanation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Korn Ferry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korn Ferry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.