C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys Shares of 507 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 222.2% in the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 15,044.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

In other news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total transaction of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total transaction of $6,959,190.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,344 shares of company stock worth $8,903,633 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $151.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $169.55 and a 200 day moving average of $163.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $296.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Omnicell in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

