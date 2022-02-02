C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires Shares of 2,955 Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $48.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $35.08 and a 1-year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 27.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

