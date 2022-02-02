C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of M. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 203.6% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 141,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,755,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Macy’s by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Macy’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1,003.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,205,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,587 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $76,272.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Macy’s stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.43. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.96.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

