C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $10.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.49. 129,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.74. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.67 and a 52-week high of $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.66 and its 200-day moving average is $95.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 38.94%.

In related news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 19,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,977,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.11, for a total value of $1,659,432.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,154 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,873. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Vertical Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.93.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

