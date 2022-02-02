Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $46.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will post sales of $46.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.81 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $45.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $208.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.66%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:BFST traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.18. The stock had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,313. Business First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $554.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 8,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $247,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark P. Folse sold 5,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $149,119.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,293 shares of company stock valued at $434,726. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 32,576 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 589,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,353 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Business First Bancshares by 105,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. 31.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.