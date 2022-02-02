Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Shares Up 9.7%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s stock price shot up 9.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.05. 3,655 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 280,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BNR. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,019,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,767 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after purchasing an additional 329,730 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

