Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 48,191 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,628,036 shares.The stock last traded at $30.63 and had previously closed at $30.31.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Bumble from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bumble from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.94.

The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $200.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.53 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 39.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,105,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 594,458 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 196.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,045,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,898,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,904,000 after buying an additional 247,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bumble by 682.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,473,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,885,000 after buying an additional 1,285,243 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

