Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “
Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74.
In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.
About Brookline Bancorp
Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.
