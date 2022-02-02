Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Brookline Savings Bank. “

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL opened at $17.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John A. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $50,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,822 shares of company stock valued at $113,082. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $62,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Brookline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

