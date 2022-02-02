Brokers Offer Predictions for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial boosted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst B. King now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.55 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.55.

NYSE WAL opened at $99.55 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $70.69 and a twelve month high of $124.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.07.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 43.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.81 per share, with a total value of $489,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the last quarter. 86.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

